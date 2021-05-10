What's Premiering This Week (May 10-May 16)

A mix of theatrical movies, scripted series and limited series documentaries highlight this week's show premieres.

HBO Max on May 13 will roll out its new comedy series Hacks, starring Jean Smart as a veteran comedian who partners with young, down-and-out comic writer played by Hannah Einbinder in an effort to help resurrect both their careers.

The streaming service on May 14 premieres Warner Bros. theatrical movie Those Who Wish Me Dead starring Angelina Jolie on the same day the film hits movie theaters. Also on the 14th, Prime Video debuts its Barry Jenkins-produced drama series The Underground Railroad, based on Colson Whitehead’s novel of the same name.

On the non-fiction front, FX on May 14 will premiere Pride, a six-part documentary series that follows the LGBTQ rights movement over nearly a half a century.

Below are video trailers and premiere dates for several shows debuting the week of May 10 to May 16 on cable networks and streaming services (for some videos, viewer discretion is advised):

May 10 -- The Crime of the Century (documentary) -- HBO

May 12 -- The Hills: New Beginnings (reality) -- MTV

May 12 -- The Upshaws (comedy) -- Netflix

May 13 -- 144 (documentary) -- ESPN

May 13 -- Intergalactic (drama) -- Peacock

May 14 -- Halston (drama) -- Netflix

May 14 -- The Woman in the Window (movie) -- Netflix

May 16 -- Run The World (drama) -- Starz

May 16 -- Death and Nightingales (drama) -- Starz