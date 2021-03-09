What’s Premiering This Week (March 8-March 14)

New drama series lead the list of show debuts for the second week of March.

OWN on March 9 will premiere its new original drama Delilah, from executive producer Craig Wright (Greenleaf). The series revolves around a high-principled lawyer raising two kids alone while seeking justice for those who need it the most, according to the network.

HBO Max on March 11 will premiere Generation, a dramedy that follows a group of diverse high school students in a mostly conservative town.

Below are video trailers and premiere dates for several shows debuting the week of Feb. 22-Feb. 28 on cable networks and streaming services (for some videos, viewer discretion is advised):

March 9 -- COVID Diaries NYC (documentary) -- HBO

March 10 -- Last Chance U: Basketball (sports reality) -- Netflix

March 11 -- My Beautiful Stutter (movie) -- Discovery Plus

March 12 -- Yes Day (comedy) -- Netflix

March 12 -- Cherry (movie) -- Apple TV Plus

March 12 -- Kid 90 (documentary) -- Hulu

March 12 -- The One (drama) -- Netflix