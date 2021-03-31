What's Premiering This Week (March 29-April 4)
HBO Max's 'Godzilla vs Kong,' TBS' Wipeout' top new show debuts
HBO Max closes out the month of March this week with its premiere of Godzilla vs Kong while TBS' debut of classic competition show Wipeout springs in April.
HBO Max's March 31 of Godzilla vs Kong continues the streaming service's premiere of marquee Warner Bros.-produced films debuting day and date with theaters. The movie is the fourth installment of the monster franchise following 2014's Godzilla, 2017's Kong: Skull Island and 2019's Godzilla: King of the Monsters.
TBS on April 1 will premiere its competition series Wipeout, a reboot of the reality competition series that aired from 2008-2014 on ABC.
Below are video trailers and premiere dates for several shows debuting the week of March 29 to April 4 on cable networks and streaming services (for some videos, viewer discretion is advised):
March 30 -- The Last Cruise (documentary) -- HBO
March 31 -- Back (returning series) -- IFC
April 1 -- The Challenge: All Stars (reality competition) -- Paramount Plus
April 1 -- Creepshow (returning series) -- Shudder
April 1 -- Made For Love (comedy) -- HBO Max
April 1 -- The Great Pottery Throw Down (competition) -- HBO Max
April 2 -- Concrete Cowboy (drama) -- Netflix
April 2 -- Hysterical (documentary) -- FX
April 4 -- Gangs of London (returning series) -- AMC
April 4 -- Birdgirl (animation) -- Adult Swim
