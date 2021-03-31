What's Premiering This Week (March 29-April 4)

HBO Max closes out the month of March this week with its premiere of Godzilla vs Kong while TBS' debut of classic competition show Wipeout springs in April.

HBO Max's March 31 of Godzilla vs Kong continues the streaming service's premiere of marquee Warner Bros.-produced films debuting day and date with theaters. The movie is the fourth installment of the monster franchise following 2014's Godzilla, 2017's Kong: Skull Island and 2019's Godzilla: King of the Monsters.

TBS on April 1 will premiere its competition series Wipeout, a reboot of the reality competition series that aired from 2008-2014 on ABC.

Below are video trailers and premiere dates for several shows debuting the week of March 29 to April 4 on cable networks and streaming services (for some videos, viewer discretion is advised):

March 30 -- The Last Cruise (documentary) -- HBO

March 31 -- Back (returning series) -- IFC

April 1 -- The Challenge: All Stars (reality competition) -- Paramount Plus

April 1 -- Creepshow (returning series) -- Shudder

April 1 -- Made For Love (comedy) -- HBO Max

April 1 -- The Great Pottery Throw Down (competition) -- HBO Max

April 2 -- Concrete Cowboy (drama) -- Netflix

April 2 -- Hysterical (documentary) -- FX

April 4 -- Gangs of London (returning series) -- AMC

April 4 -- Birdgirl (animation) -- Adult Swim