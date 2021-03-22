What’s Premiering This Week (March 22-March 28)

HBO's documentary looking back at the pandemic's 2020 shutdown of live sports events and the return of Showtime's sophomore series City On A Hill highlight a full week of show premieres on cable and streaming services.

HBO's March 24 documentary The Day Sports Stood Still chronicles the unprecedented shutdown of all sports leagues and the remarkable turn of events that followed, said the network.

Showtime's drama series City on the Hill, starring Kevin Bacon and Aldis Hodge, returns March 28 and centers on potentially explosive incidents occurring in a federal housing project in the Roxbury neighborhood of Boston.

Below are video trailers and premiere dates for several shows debuting the week of March 22-March 28 on cable networks and streaming services (for some videos, viewer discretion is advised):

March 22 -- Breeders (comedy) -- FX

March 22 -- The Attaché (drama) -- Acorn TV

March 23 -- Demi Lovato: Dancing with the Devil (docuseries) -- YouTube

March 24 -- T.A.N. (drama) -- Prime Video

March 25 -- Baketopia (reality) -- HBO Max

March 25 -- For Real: The Story of Reality TV -- E!

March 25 -- Violation (horror) -- Shudder

March 26 -- A Week Away (musical) -- Netflix

March 26 -- The Irregulars (drama) -- Netflix

March 26 -- Invincible (animation) -- Prime Video

March 26 -- The Mighty Ducks: Game Changers (comedy) -- Disney Plus

March 26 -- Solar Opposites (returning series) -- Hulu

March 27 -- Tina (documentary) -- HBO