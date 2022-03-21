What’s Premiering This Week (March 21-27)

The return of FX's Emmy Award-winning comedy series Atlanta after a four-year hiatus tops the list of original shows debuting during the last full week of March.

The 10-episode third season of the comedy, which stars Donald Glover, Brian Tyree Henry, Zazie Beetz and LaKeith Stanfield, debuts March 24 and takes place in Europe as the group embarks on the musical tour for rapper Paper Boi (Henry).

Netflix's Emmy-wining drama series Bridgerton returns for its second season on March 25 without its freshman season breakout star Regé-Jean Page. The new season of the Shondaland-produced series follows Bridgerton family member Anthony (Jonathan Bailey) as he searches for a wife. Netflix has already renewed the series for a third and fourth season.

Also premiering this week is Paramount Plus's Halo, a sci-fi series based on the popular videogame franchise that focuses on a futuristic conflict between humanity and aliens.

Below are video trailers and premiere dates for multiple shows debuting the week of March 21 to March 27 on cable networks and streaming services (for some videos, viewer discretion is advised):

March 22 – The Principles of Pleasure (documentary) – Netflix

March 23 – Parallels (sci-fi) – Disney Plus

March 24 – One Perfect Shot (documentary) – HBO Max

March 24 – Starstruck (comedy) HBO Max

March 24 – WWE Evil (documentary series) – Peacock

March 25 – Lizzo’s Watch Out for the Big Grrrls (competition series) – Prime Video

March 25 – No Woman No Try (documentary) – Prime Video

March 25 – Pachinko (drama) – Apple TV Plus

March 26 – The Pact (drama) – The Roku Channel