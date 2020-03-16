What's Premiering This Week (March 16-March 22)
Hulu's 'Little Fires Everywhere' and HBO's 'The Plot Against America' props up show premieres this week
Below are video trailers and premiere dates for several shows debuting the week of March 16 to March 22 on cable networks and streaming services (for some videos, viewer discretion is advised):
March 16 -- The Plot Against America (drama) -- HBO
March 18 -- Little Fires Everywhere (drama) -- Hulu
March 18 -- Brockmire (returning series) -- IFC
March 18 -- Motherland: Fort Salem (Drama) -- Freeform
March 19 -- Altered Carbon: Resleeved (Anime) -- Netflix
March 19 -- Feel Good (comedy) -- Netflix
March 19 -- Tyler Perry's Ruthless (drama) -- BET+
