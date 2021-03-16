What’s Premiering This Week (March 15-March 21)
Nat Geo’s ‘Genius: Aretha,’ Disney Plus’s ‘The Falcon and the Soldier' highlight busy week of premieres
National Geographic and Disney Plus will roll out highly-anticipated, scripted drama series during a week that features several marquee new shows and movies.
Nat Geo on March 21 will debut Genius: Aretha, it’s eight-part series based on the life of R&B soul singer Aretha Franklin. The third installment in the network’s Genius franchise will air across four consecutive nights.
March 19 will mark the premiere of Disney Plus’ Marvel-based series The Falcon and the Winter Soldier. The series stars Anthony Mackie and Sebastian Stan reprising their respective roles from the Marvel Avengers films. The six-episode series will stream weekly.
Below are video trailers and premiere dates for several shows debuting the week of Feb. 22-Feb. 28 on cable networks and streaming services (for some videos, viewer discretion is advised):
March 15 -- Bloodlands (drama) -- Acorn TV
March 16 -- Mayans MC (returning series) -- FX
March 17 -- Operation Varsity Blues: The College Admissions Scandal (documentary) -- Netflix
March 18 -- Zack Snyder’s Justice League (movie) -- HBO Max
March 19 -- Calls (anthology drama) -- Apple TV Plus
March 19 -- Cypher (drama) -- Roku
March 19 -- Country Comfort (comedy) -- Netflix
March 19 -- Formula 1: Drive to Survive (sports reality) -- Netflix
March 21 -- Q: Into the Storm (documentary) -- HBO Max
March 21 -- The Gloaming (drama) -- Starz
