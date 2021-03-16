Trending

What’s Premiering This Week (March 15-March 21)

Nat Geo’s ‘Genius: Aretha,’ Disney Plus’s ‘The Falcon and the Soldier' highlight busy week of premieres

'The Falcon and the Winter Soldier' debuts on Disney Plus March 19
National Geographic and Disney Plus will roll out highly-anticipated, scripted drama series during a week that features several marquee new shows and movies.

Nat Geo on March 21 will debut Genius: Aretha, it’s eight-part series based on the life of R&B soul singer Aretha Franklin. The third installment in the network’s Genius franchise will air across four consecutive nights.

March 19 will mark the premiere of Disney Plus’ Marvel-based series The Falcon and the Winter Soldier. The series stars Anthony Mackie and Sebastian Stan reprising their respective roles from the Marvel Avengers films. The six-episode series will stream weekly.

Below are video trailers and premiere dates for several shows debuting the week of Feb. 22-Feb. 28 on cable networks and streaming services (for some videos, viewer discretion is advised):

March 15 -- Bloodlands (drama) -- Acorn TV

March 16 -- Mayans MC (returning series) -- FX

March 17 -- Operation Varsity Blues: The College Admissions Scandal (documentary) -- Netflix

March 18 -- Zack Snyder’s Justice League (movie) -- HBO Max

March 19 -- Calls (anthology drama) -- Apple TV Plus 

March 19 -- Cypher (drama) -- Roku

March 19 -- Country Comfort (comedy) -- Netflix

March 19 -- Formula 1: Drive to Survive (sports reality) -- Netflix

March 21 -- Q: Into the Storm (documentary) -- HBO Max

March 21 -- The Gloaming (drama) -- Starz