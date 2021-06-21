What’s Premiering This Week (June 21-June 27)

Several new and returning non-fiction shows dominate the lineup of shows debuting during the last full week of June.

Paramount Plus on June 24 debuts a new season of RuPaul’s Drag Race All Stars after VH1 aired the reality competition show for its first five seasons, while Prime Video on June 25 premieres the Mary J Blige’s My Life musical documentary revolving around the R&B singer’s classic “My Life” album.

On the documentary front, HBO on June 21 will debut a new episode of its true-crime series I’ll Be Gone in the Dark, chronicling events surrounding the infamous Golden State Killer.

Below are video trailers and premiere dates for several shows debuting the week of June 21 to June 26 on cable networks and streaming services (for some videos, viewer discretion is advised):



June 22-- David Makes Man (returning series) -- OWN

June 22 -- Motherland: Fort Salem (returning series) -- Freeform

June 23 -- Too Hot To Handle (returning series) -- Netflix

June 24 -- Fear of a Black Quarterback (documentary) -- Vice

June 24 -- The Good Fight (returning series) -- Paramount Plus

June 24 -- Jiva! (drama) -- Netflix

June 25 -- Bosch (returning series) -- Prime Video

June 25 -- Central Park (returning series) -- Apple TV Plus

June 25 -- False Positive (horror) -- Hulu

June 25 -- Sex/Life (drama) -- Netflix

June 25 -- Wolfgang (documentary) -- Disney Plus

June 25 -- the Mysterious Benedict Society (drama) -- Disney Plus

June 27 -- A Discovery of Witches (returning series) -- AMC