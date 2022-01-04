What's Premiering This Week (January 3- January 9)
By R. Thomas Umstead published
HBO's Emmy-winning series 'Euphoria' returns
The return of HBO’s Emmy-winning series Euphoria highlights an otherwise light schedule of new and returning scripted series debuting on cable and streaming services during the first week of 2021.
The eight-episode, second season of Euphoria debuts on January 9, with actress Zendaya returning in her Emmy-winning role as troubled teenager Rue. Euphoria also stars Hunter Schafer, Nika King, Eric Dane and Angus Cloud.
Below are video trailers and premiere dates for several shows debuting the week of January 3 to January 9 on cable networks and streaming services (for some videos, viewer discretion is advised):
January 6 – BattleBots (returning series) – Discovery
January 6 – Go-Big Show (returning series) – TBS
January 6 – Joe Montana: Cool Under Pressure (sports documentary) – Peacock
January 7 – Johnny Test (returning series) – Netflix
January 7 – Ladies Who List: Atlanta (reality) – OWN
January 7 – Love During Lockup (reality series) – WeETV
January 7 – Search Party (returning series) – HBO Max
January 7 – The Tender Bar (drama) – Prime Video
January 8 – A Discovery of Witches (returning series) – Sundance Now
January 9 – The Righteous Gemstones (returning series) – HBO
