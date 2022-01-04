What's Premiering This Week (January 3- January 9)

The return of HBO’s Emmy-winning series Euphoria highlights an otherwise light schedule of new and returning scripted series debuting on cable and streaming services during the first week of 2021.

The eight-episode, second season of Euphoria debuts on January 9, with actress Zendaya returning in her Emmy-winning role as troubled teenager Rue. Euphoria also stars Hunter Schafer, Nika King, Eric Dane and Angus Cloud.

Below are video trailers and premiere dates for several shows debuting the week of January 3 to January 9 on cable networks and streaming services (for some videos, viewer discretion is advised):

January 6 – BattleBots (returning series) – Discovery

January 6 – Go-Big Show (returning series) – TBS

January 6 – Joe Montana: Cool Under Pressure (sports documentary) – Peacock

January 7 – Johnny Test (returning series) – Netflix

January 7 – Ladies Who List: Atlanta (reality) – OWN

January 7 – Love During Lockup (reality series) – WeETV

January 7 – Search Party (returning series) – HBO Max

January 7 – The Tender Bar (drama) – Prime Video

January 8 – A Discovery of Witches (returning series) – Sundance Now

January 9 – The Righteous Gemstones (returning series) – HBO