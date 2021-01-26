What’s Premiering This Week (Jan. 25-Jan. 31)

HBO Max will bring Warner Bros.’ drama movie The Little Things to the small screen as one of several original movies scheduled to debut this week.

The Little Things, which premieres on HBO Max Jan. 29, stars Denzel Washington and Rami Malik as law enforcement officers embroiled in the search for a killer who is terrorizing Los Angeles. The Little Things debuts on HBO Max day and date with the movie’s theatrical release -- one of several 2021 Warner Bros' films that will premiere side-by-side on the streaming service and in theaters.

Read also: Five things to know about WarnerMedia’s new day-and-date movie release strategy

Other scripted movies debuting this week include Apple TV Plus’ Jan. 29 premiere of Palmer, starring Justin Timberlake, and Lifetime’s Jan. 30 premiere of its bio movie Wendy Williams: The Movie.

Below are video trailers and premiere dates for several shows debuting the week of Jan. 25-to Jan. 31 on cable networks and streaming services (for some videos, viewer discretion is advised):

Jan. 27 -- Bonding (returning series) -- Netflix

Jan. 27 -- Resident Alien (sci-fi) -- Syfy

Jan. 29 -- The Great Escapists (reality) -- Prime Video

Jan. 29 -- We Are: The Brooklyn Saints (sports documentary) -- Netflix

Jan. 31 -- The Lady and the Dale (documentary) -- HBO