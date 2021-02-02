What’s Premiering This Week (Feb.1-Feb. 6)

Netflix’s original movie Malcolm & Marie and Prime Video’s sci-fi drama Bliss highlight an otherwise light schedule of show debuts heading into Super Bowl weekend.

The Feb. 5 debut of Malcolm & Marie showcases John David Washington and Zendaya as a couple who learn more about their relationship one evening after attending a party.

Bliss also premieres Feb. 5 and follows Owen Wilson as he struggles to determine what is real and what is imaginary in his mind after meeting a stranger played by Selma Hayek.

Below are video trailers and premiere dates for several shows debuting the week of Feb.1 to Feb. 7) on cable networks and streaming services (for some videos, viewer discretion is advised):

Feb. 2 -- Fake Famous (documentary) -- HBO

Feb. 3-- Firefly Lane (drama) -- Netflix

Feb. 4 -- 30 for 30: Al Davis vs The NFL (documentary) -- ESPN

Feb. 4 -- The Head (drama) -- HBO Max

Feb. 5 -- The Snoopy Show (animation) -- Apple TV+

Feb. 6 -- Devil May Care (animation) -- Syfy

Feb. 6 -- Life in a Day 2020 (documentary) -- YouTube

Feb. 6 -- Whitney Houston & Bobbi Kristina: Didn’t We Almost Have it All (documentary) -- Lifetime