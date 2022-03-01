What’s Premiering This Week (February 28-March 6)

Cable networks and streaming services will usher in the month of March with several high-profile premieres.

HBO on March 6 will premiere its basketball-themed drama series Winning Time: The Rise of the Lakers Dynasty, which follows the exploits of the 1980s Los Angeles Lakers championship teams.

On March 3, Paramount Plus will premiere the sophomore season of Star Trek spinoff series Picard, starring Patrick Stewart. The series follows Stewart – who reprises his role as Jean-Luc Picard from Star Trek: The Next Generation – as he enlist friends both old and new to confront the perils of 21st century Earth in a desperate race against time to save the galaxy’s future, according to the streaming service.

Below are video trailers and premiere dates for multiple shows debuting the week of February 28 to March 6 on cable networks and streaming services (for some videos, viewer discretion is advised):

Feb. 28 – Better Things (returning series) – FX

March 1 – The Larry David Story (documentary) – HBO

March 3 – Dicktown (returning series) -- FXX

March 3 – The Dropout (drama) – Hulu

March 3 – Gaming Wall Street (documentary) – HBO Max

March 3 – He-Man and the Masters of The Universe (animation) – Netflix

March 3 – Joe vs Carole (drama) – Peacock

March 3 – Our Flag Means Death (comedy) – HBO Max

March 3 – The Problem with Jon Stewart (talk) – Apple Tv Plus

March 3 – The Tourist (drama) – HBO Max

March 4 – After Yang (drama) – Showtime

March 4 – Dear … (documentary) – Apple Tv Plus

March 4 – The Boys Presents: Diabolical (animation) – Prime Video

March 4 – Fresh (thriller) – Hulu

March 4 – Lucy and Desi (documentary) – Prime Video

March 4 – Pieces of Her (drama) – Netflix

March 6 – Outlander (returning series) – Starz

March 6 – Shining Vale (comedy/horror) – Starz