What’s Premiering This Week (February 28-March 6)
By R. Thomas Umstead published
HBO’s ‘Winning Time,' debut, Paramount Plus’ ‘Star Trek: Picard’ return highlight show debuts for first week of March
Cable networks and streaming services will usher in the month of March with several high-profile premieres.
HBO on March 6 will premiere its basketball-themed drama series Winning Time: The Rise of the Lakers Dynasty, which follows the exploits of the 1980s Los Angeles Lakers championship teams.
On March 3, Paramount Plus will premiere the sophomore season of Star Trek spinoff series Picard, starring Patrick Stewart. The series follows Stewart – who reprises his role as Jean-Luc Picard from Star Trek: The Next Generation – as he enlist friends both old and new to confront the perils of 21st century Earth in a desperate race against time to save the galaxy’s future, according to the streaming service.
Below are video trailers and premiere dates for multiple shows debuting the week of February 28 to March 6 on cable networks and streaming services (for some videos, viewer discretion is advised):
Feb. 28 – Better Things (returning series) – FX
March 1 – The Larry David Story (documentary) – HBO
March 3 – Dicktown (returning series) -- FXX
March 3 – The Dropout (drama) – Hulu
March 3 – Gaming Wall Street (documentary) – HBO Max
March 3 – He-Man and the Masters of The Universe (animation) – Netflix
March 3 – Joe vs Carole (drama) – Peacock
March 3 – Our Flag Means Death (comedy) – HBO Max
March 3 – The Problem with Jon Stewart (talk) – Apple Tv Plus
March 3 – The Tourist (drama) – HBO Max
March 4 – After Yang (drama) – Showtime
March 4 – Dear … (documentary) – Apple Tv Plus
March 4 – The Boys Presents: Diabolical (animation) – Prime Video
March 4 – Fresh (thriller) – Hulu
March 4 – Lucy and Desi (documentary) – Prime Video
March 4 – Pieces of Her (drama) – Netflix
March 6 – Outlander (returning series) – Starz
March 6 – Shining Vale (comedy/horror) – Starz
R. Thomas Umstead serves as senior content producer, programming for Multichannel News, Broadcasting + Cable and Next TV. During his more than 30-year career as a print and online journalist, Umstead has written articles on a variety of subjects ranging from TV technology, marketing and sports production to content distribution and development. He has provided expert commentary on television issues and trends for such TV, print, radio and streaming outlets as Fox News, CNBC, the Today show, USA Today, The New York Times and National Public Radio. Umstead has also filmed, produced and edited more than 100 original video interviews, profiles and news reports featuring key cable television executives as well as entertainers and celebrity personalities.
The smarter way to stay on top of the multichannel video marketplace. Sign up below.
Thank you for signing up to Multichannel News. You will receive a verification email shortly.
There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again.