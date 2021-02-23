What’s Premiering This Week (Feb. 22-Feb 28)

Streaming services HBO Max and Hulu will serve up high-profile theatrical movies to highlight the final week of February.

HBO Max will offer Warner Bros.’s animated Tom & Jerry film on Feb. 26, the same day the film hits theaters, while Hulu will stream The United States vs. Billie Holiday film, which was initially slated to debut in theaters but was moved to the streaming service as theaters shut last year due to the pandemic.

Read also: Five things to know about WarnerMedia’s new day-and-date movie release strategy

Returning to TV screens is AMC’s long-running hit series The Walking Dead, which will feature six bonus episodes to the show’s 10th season beginning Feb. 28.

Below are video trailers and premiere dates for several shows debuting the week of Feb. 22-Feb. 28 on cable networks and streaming services (for some videos, viewer discretion is advised):

Feb. 23 -- Assembly Required (competition series) -- History

Feb. 23 -- MTV Unplugged Presents: BTS (music special) -- MTV

Feb. 24 -- Ginny & Georgia (drama) -- Netflix

Feb. 24 -- Snowfall (returning series) -- FX

Feb. 25 -- Millennials (comedy) -- ALLBLK

Feb. 25 -- Close Enough (animation) -- HBO Max

Feb. 25 -- Punky Brewster (comedy) -- Peacock

Feb. 26 -- Billie Eilish: The World’s a Little Blurry (music documentary) -- Apple TV Plus

Feb. 26 -- Black Renaissance (special) -- YouTube

Feb. 27 -- Don’t Waste Your Pretty (movie) -- TV One

Read also: TV One Pushes the Power of Representation

Feb. 27 -- The Walking Dead (returning series) -- AMC