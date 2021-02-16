What’s Premiering This Week (Feb. 16-Feb. 21)

OWN will debut the fifth season of Queen Sugar on Feb. 16

The month of February rolls along with several returning series hitting airwaves this week.

OWN on Feb. 16 will debut season five of its Ava DuVernay-produced drama series Queen Sugar, while Freeform on Feb. 17 will bring back its drama series Good Trouble for its third campaign.

Also premiering this week is Hulu’s highly-touted movie Nomadland, which stars Frances McDormand as a woman who leaves her small town to travel the country. The film debuts on Hulu and in theaters on Feb. 19.

Below are video trailers and premiere dates for several shows debuting the week of Feb.16 to Feb. 21) on cable networks and streaming services (for some videos, viewer discretion is advised):

Feb. 16 -- Temptation Island (reality) -- USA

Feb. 17 -- Amend: The Fight for America (documentary) -- Netflix

Feb. 18 -- The March on Washington: Keepers of the Dream (documentary) -- National Geographic

Feb. 18 -- It’s a Sin (drama) -- HBO Max

Feb. 19 -- I Care a Lot (movie) -- Netflix

Feb. 19 -- For All Mankind (returning series) -- Apple TV+

Feb. 19 -- Tell Me Your Secrets (drama) -- Prime Video

Feb. 21 -- Supervillian: The Making of Tekashl 61x9lne (music) -- Showtime

Feb. 21-- Allen v. Farrow (miniseries) -- HBO