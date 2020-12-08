What’s Premiering This Week (Dec. 7-Dec. 13)

The return of Epix’s drama series Pennyworth leads a documentary and movie-heavy lineup of premieres this week.

Epix on Dec. 13 will premiere the sophomore season of Pennyworth, which follows the early years in the life of of Alfred Pennyworth prior to his run as Bruce Wayne’s family butler. The premium service will air four weekly episodes before airing the remaining six episodes of the season later in 2021.

Other debuts include Netflix's Ryan Murphy-directed musical movie The Prom on Dec. 11, and HBO’s documentary The Bee Gees: How Can You Mend a Broken Heart on Dec. 12.

Below are video trailers and premiere dates for several shows debuting the week of Dec. 7 to Dec. 13 on cable networks and streaming services (for some videos, viewer discretion is advised):

Dec. 9 -- Alabama Snake (documentary) - HBO

Dec. 10 -- Let Them All Talk (drama) -- HBO Max

Dec. 11 -- Wolfwalkers -- Apple TV Plus

Dec. 11 -- Safety (drama) -- Disney Plus

Dec. 11 -- I’m Your Woman (movie) -- Prime Video

Dec. 11-- Small Axe: Alex Wheatle (drama) -- Prime Video