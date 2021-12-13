What's Premiering This Week (Dec. 13-Dec. 19)

The final season of TNT's Claws drama series as well as Paramount Plus's Yellowstone prequel series 1883 highlight a busy week of series and movie premieres on cable and streaming services.

The fourth season of Claws, which stars Niecy Nash, continues to chronicle the lives of workers and friends at a Florida nail salon. The final season launches Dec. 19.

Also on tap Dec. 19 is the debut of 1883, a prequel to Paramount Network's popular series Yellowstone. The Paramount Plus series follows Yellowstone's the Dutton family as they crossed the Great Plains during the late 19th century. Tim McGraw, Faith Hill and Sam Elliot star in 1883.

Below are video trailers and premiere dates for several shows debuting the week of Dec. 13 to Dec. 19 on cable networks and streaming services (for some videos, viewer discretion is advised):

December 13 -- The Larkins (drama) -- Acorn TV

December 13 -- Street Gang: How We Got to Sesame Street (documentary) -- HBO

December 14 -- The Murders at Starved Rock (documentary) -- HBO

December 15 -- Rumble (animated movie) -- Paramount Plus

December 16 -- Close To Me (drama) -- Sundance Now

December 16 -- Finding Magic Mike (competition series) -- HBO Max

December 16 -- Juce WRLD: Into the Abyss (documentary) -- HBO

December 16 -- MacGruber (comedy) -- Peacock

December 16 -- Station Eleven (drama) -- HBO Max

December 17 -- Mother/Android (thriller) -- Hulu

December 17 -- Swan Song (sci-fi movie) -- Apple TV Plus

December 17 -- The Witcher (returning series) -- Netflix

December 17 -- With Love (comedy) -- Prime video

December 18 -- When Hope Calls (drama) -- GAC Family