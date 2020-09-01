What’s Premiering This Week (Aug. 31-Sept. 7)

The week leading into Labor Day features several high-profile launches as streaming services and cable networks gear up for the new television season.

Starz on Sept. 6 will debut its anticipated drama series Power Book II: Ghost (pictured) -- the first of four spinoffs from its hit series Power -- while Peacock on Sept. 4 debuts a new drama series Noughts + Crosses, based on an alternative world in which Africa has colonized Europe and controls its citizens.

Sci-fi also takes center stage on Sept. 4 with the return of Prime Video’s superhero-themed series The Boys and Netflix’s Mars-themed series Away. Also HBO Max on Sept. 3 debuts its fantasy-themed series Raised by Wolves.

Below are video trailers and premiere dates for several shows debuting the week of Aug. 31 to Sept. 7 on cable networks and streaming services (for some videos, viewer discretion is advised):

Sept. 2 -- Tyler Perry’s House of Payne & Assisted Living (comedy) -- BET

Sept. 3 -- A.P. Bio (comedy) -- Peacock

Sept. 3 -- The Sounds (drama) -- Acorn TV

Sept. 3 -- Young Wallander (drama) -- Netflix

Sept. 4 -- Anthony (drama movie) -- Peacock

Sept. 4 -- Earth to Ned (talk) -- Disney Plus

Sept. 7 -- Biography: The Nine Lives of Ozzy Osbourne (reality) --A&E

Sept. 7 -- Madagascar: A Little Wild (animation) -- Hulu/Peacock