What's Premiering This Week (Aug. 2-Aug. 8)
HBO Max's 'The Suicide Squad,' Showtime's 'The L Word: Generation Q' on tap for this week
The return of Showtime's The L Word: Generation Q leads the list of new shows, documentaries and movies debuting on cable and streaming services during the first week of August.
The second season of Showtime's The L Word spinoff debuts Aug. 8. The L Word: Generation Q stars Jennifer Beals, Kate Moennig and Leisha Hailey.
On the movie front, HBO Max will debut on Aug. 6 The Suicide Squad, a sequel to the 2016 Suicide Squad film starring Will Smith, Margot Robbie, Jai Courtney, Joel Kinnaman and Viola Davis. Robbie, Kinnaman, Courtney and Davis return for the sequel, which also features Idris Elba and John Cena. The movie will debut on HBO Max at the same time it hits theaters.
Read Also: HBO Max Will Get Exclusive Access to 10 Warner Bros. Films in 2022
Below are video trailers and premiere dates for several shows debuting the week of Aug. 3 to Aug. 8 on cable networks and streaming services (for some videos, viewer discretion is advised):
Aug. 3 -- Obama: In Pursuit of a more Perfect Union (documentary) -- HBO
Aug. 4 -- Cooking with Paris (reality) -- Netflix
Aug. 4 -- Short Circuit (animation) -- Disney Plus
Aug. 5 -- Departure (returning series) -- Peacock
Aug. 5 -- Hart to Heart (talk show) -- Peacock
Aug. 6 -- Vivo (animation) -- Netflix
Aug. 6 -- Val (documentary) -- Prime Video
Aug. 8 -- UFO (documentary) -- Showtime
The smarter way to stay on top of the multichannel video marketplace. Sign up below.
Thank you for signing up to Multichannel News. You will receive a verification email shortly.
There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again.