What's Premiering This Week (Aug. 2-Aug. 8)



The return of Showtime's The L Word: Generation Q leads the list of new shows, documentaries and movies debuting on cable and streaming services during the first week of August.

The second season of Showtime's The L Word spinoff debuts Aug. 8. The L Word: Generation Q stars Jennifer Beals, Kate Moennig and Leisha Hailey.

On the movie front, HBO Max will debut on Aug. 6 The Suicide Squad, a sequel to the 2016 Suicide Squad film starring Will Smith, Margot Robbie, Jai Courtney, Joel Kinnaman and Viola Davis. Robbie, Kinnaman, Courtney and Davis return for the sequel, which also features Idris Elba and John Cena. The movie will debut on HBO Max at the same time it hits theaters.

Below are video trailers and premiere dates for several shows debuting the week of Aug. 3 to Aug. 8 on cable networks and streaming services (for some videos, viewer discretion is advised):

Aug. 3 -- Obama: In Pursuit of a more Perfect Union (documentary) -- HBO

Aug. 4 -- Cooking with Paris (reality) -- Netflix

Aug. 4 -- Short Circuit (animation) -- Disney Plus

Aug. 5 -- Departure (returning series) -- Peacock

Aug. 5 -- Hart to Heart (talk show) -- Peacock

Aug. 6 -- Vivo (animation) -- Netflix

Aug. 6 -- Val (documentary) -- Prime Video

Aug. 8 -- UFO (documentary) -- Showtime