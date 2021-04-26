What’s Premiering This Week (April 26-May 2)

The return of several long-running series help usher in the month of May on television this week.

Hulu on April 28 will bring back its Emmy-winning series Handmaid’s Tale for its fourth season. Star Elisabeth Moss returns to the series, which has already been renewed for a fifth season.

Returning for its third and final season is Fx’s drama series Pose. The series about New York City’s drag ball culture scene debuts May 2. Also debuting that day is the third season of Starz’s provocative anthology series The Girlfriend Experience.

Below are video trailers and premiere dates for several shows debuting the week of April 26 to May 2 on cable networks and streaming services (for some videos, viewer discretion is advised):

April 26 -- Exposure (reality) -- Hulu

April 26 -- In Search of Darkness: Part 2 (documentary) -- Shudder

April 29 -- The Big Show with Bethenny (reality) -- HBO Max

April 29 -- Things Heard and Seen (movie) -- Netflix

April 30 -- The Mosquito Coast (drama) -- Apple TV Plus

April 30 -- The Mitchells vs The Machines (animation) -- Netflix

April 30 -- Without Remorse (action) -- Prime Video