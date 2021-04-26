What’s Premiering This Week (April 26-May 2)
The returns of ‘Handmaid’s Tale,’ ‘Pose’ highlight week’s debuts
The return of several long-running series help usher in the month of May on television this week.
Hulu on April 28 will bring back its Emmy-winning series Handmaid’s Tale for its fourth season. Star Elisabeth Moss returns to the series, which has already been renewed for a fifth season.
Returning for its third and final season is Fx’s drama series Pose. The series about New York City’s drag ball culture scene debuts May 2. Also debuting that day is the third season of Starz’s provocative anthology series The Girlfriend Experience.
Below are video trailers and premiere dates for several shows debuting the week of April 26 to May 2 on cable networks and streaming services (for some videos, viewer discretion is advised):
April 26 -- Exposure (reality) -- Hulu
April 26 -- In Search of Darkness: Part 2 (documentary) -- Shudder
April 29 -- The Big Show with Bethenny (reality) -- HBO Max
April 29 -- Things Heard and Seen (movie) -- Netflix
April 30 -- The Mosquito Coast (drama) -- Apple TV Plus
April 30 -- The Mitchells vs The Machines (animation) -- Netflix
April 30 -- Without Remorse (action) -- Prime Video
The smarter way to stay on top of the multichannel video marketplace. Sign up below.
Thank you for signing up to Multichannel News. You will receive a verification email shortly.
There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again.