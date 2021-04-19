What’s Premiering This Week (April 19-April 25)

HBO Max’s latest Warner Bros. film premiere and a new Freefrom teen thriller series highlight this week’s new and returning show premieres.

HBO Max on April 23 will premiere Mortal Kombat, the latest Warner Bros. film to debut on the streaming service day and date with the film’s theatrical premiere. The movie is the latest film adaptation of the Mortal Kombat video game franchise.

Read also: WarnerMedia's Kilar: We Should Have Given Hollywood a Head-up About Day-and-Date HBO Max Premieres

Debuting April 20 is Freeform’s latest teen drama series Cruel Summer, produced by actress Jessica Biel. The series takes place over three summers in the 1990s and follows events surrounding a popular teen who goes missing and a seemingly unrelated girl who transforms from a sweet and awkward to the most popular girl in town, according to Freeform.

Read also: Cruel Summer Review

Below are video trailers and premiere dates for several shows debuting the week of April 19 to April 25 on cable networks and streaming services (for some videos, viewer discretion is advised):

April 20 -- Sasquatch (documentary) -- Hulu

April 22 -- Boys from County Hell (horror) -- Shudder

April 22 -- Cher and the Loneliest Elephant (documentary) -- Paramount Plus

April 22 -- Rutherford Falls (comedy) -- Peacock

April 22 -- Stowaway (sci-fi/thriller) -- Netflix

April 23 -- A Black Lady Sketch Show (returning series) -- HBO

April 23 -- Shadow and Bone (drama) -- Netflix