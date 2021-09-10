What’s On This Weekend in TV Sports (Sept. 11-12)

The list of live TV sports events set for this weekend starts on the football field with the opening week of the 2021 NFL season. CBS and Fox will offer Sunday afternoon regional doubleheaders, while NBC will debut its Sunday Night Football coverage with the Chicago Bears-Los Angeles Rams game.

ESPN on Saturday will telecast U.S. Open tennis tournament women’s finals match between upstart teen pros Emma Raducanu and Leylah Fernandez, and will return to Arthur Ashe Stadium in New York on Sunday for the men’s finals.

On the baseball field, Fox on Saturday will televise the New York Yankees-New York Mets game, which will also commemorate the 20th anniversary of the 9/11 terrorist attacks. On Sunday, ESPN will feature the Yankees-Mets game for its Sunday Night Baseball telecast.

College football gears up for its second weekend of actions with eight of the top 10 ranked teams playing in nationally televised games. Top ranked Alabama will travel to take on Mercer on the SEC Network, while second-ranked Georgia will play UAB on ESPN2. Other games include No. 3 Ohio State against No. 12 Oregon (Fox), No. 5 Texas A&M-Colorado (Fox), No. 6 Clemson-South Carolina State (ACC Network), No. 7 Cincinnati-Murray State (ESPN Plus), No. 8 Notre Dame-Toledo (Peacock), and No. 9 Iowa State-No. 10 Iowa (ABC).

In other sports NBCSN, USA Network and NBC will feature Premier League soccer games on Saturday, while on the auto racing track Sunday ESPN (Formula One: Italian Grand Prix), and NBC (IndyCar: Grand Prix of Portland) will feature live races.

Also Sunday, ABC will air a WNBA contest between the Washington Mystics and the Chicago Sky.

On the combat sports front, Evander Holyfield will return to the boxing ring for the first time in a decade when he meets former UFC mixed martial arts champion Vitor Belfort in a pay-per-view boxing event Saturday night.