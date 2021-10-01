What's On This Weekend in TV Sports (Oct. 2-3)

Tampa Bay quarterback Tom Brady’s first game against his former team, the New England Patriots, highlights a busy first weekend of October in TV sports.

Brady and his defending Super Bowl champion Buccaneers will travel to New England Sunday night in NBC’s featured Sunday Night Football telecast. The game marks the first time Brady has faced his former team and coach Bill Belichick since leaving the Patriots in 2019 after playing 19 years and winning six Super Bowl championships with the team.

During the day Fox and CBS will offer regional coverage of the NFL's fourth week of action.

The final weekend of the Major League Baseball season heats up on Saturday night as MLB Network offers tripleheader coverage and Fox will feature a primetime telecast featuring teams battling for playoff berths.

ABC and ESPN on Sunday will offer WNBA playoffs coverage with ESPN airing the Connecticut-Chicago game and ABC telecasting the Las Vegas-Phoenix contest.

NBC on Sunday will take viewers to the race track with coverage of the NASCAR Cup YellaWood 500 race at Talladega Speedway in Alabama.

Read Also: TV Sportsplay: NASCAR's Brian Herbst Drops Flag on NASCAR's Future

Most of college football’s top ten-rated teams will appear on national television this Saturday, starting with number one-ranked Alabama as it travels to play number 12 Ole Miss in a much anticipated matchup airing on CBS. Also, No. 2 Georgia meets No. 8 Arkansas on ESPN and No. 3 Oregon battles Stanford on ABC. The rest of the games include No. 4 Penn State-Indiana (ABC), No. 6 Oklahoma-Kansas State (Fox), No. 7 Cincinnati-No. 9 Notre Dame (NBC), and No. 10 Florida-Kentucky (ESPN).

NBCSN, NBC and USA combined will telecast four Premier League soccer games throughout Saturday, while NBCN will return to the soccer field on Sunday with more Premier League coverage. Also on Sunday, ESPN and FS1 will offer MLS soccer action.