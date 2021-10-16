What’s On This Weekend in TV Sports (Oct. 16-17)

The TV sports lineup for the third weekend in October starts on the baseball diamond with Major League Baseball's American League and National League Championship Series.

On Saturday, Fox will televise Game two of the Boston Red Sox-Houston Astros ALCS, after the Astros won the first game of the series Friday night. TBS on Saturday night will air game one of the Los Angeles Dodgers-Atlanta Braves NLCS series as well as Game two on Sunday night.

The NHL heads into its first weekend of regular season action with the NHL Network's Saturday doubleheader coverage and Sunday game telecast between Dallas and Ottawa.

NBC on Saturday will head to the race track to air live coverage of the NASCAR Xfinity Series’ Andy’s Frozen Custard 335 Race from Texas as well as on Sunday for live coverage of the NASCAR Cup Autotrader EchoPark Automotive 500 race.

USA Network and NBC will offer Premier League soccer coverage on Saturday, while NBCSN offers live game coverage on Saturday and Sunday. ESPN on Sunday will feature a Major League Soccer matchup between NYCFC and the NY Red Bulls.

Week seven of the college football season features six of the top 10-ranked teams, including the new top-ranked team in Georgia, who travels to play No. 11 Kentucky in a game airing on CBS. Other games include No. 2 Iowa-Purdue (ABC), No. 3 Cincinnati-UCF (ABC), No. 4 Oklahoma-TCU (ABC), No. 5 Alabama-Mississippi State (ESPN), and No. 10 Michigan State-Indiana (FS1).

In the NFL, week six features a Sunday morning, London-based game between the Miami Dolphins and the winless Jacksonville Jaguars on CBS, followed by regional afternoon action on CBS and Fox. NBC’s Sunday Night Football game features the Seattle Seahawks against the Pittsburgh Steelers.