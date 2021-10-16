What’s On This Weekend in TV Sports (Oct. 16-17)
Baseball playoffs, NHL opening weekend headline TV sports lineup
The TV sports lineup for the third weekend in October starts on the baseball diamond with Major League Baseball's American League and National League Championship Series.
On Saturday, Fox will televise Game two of the Boston Red Sox-Houston Astros ALCS, after the Astros won the first game of the series Friday night. TBS on Saturday night will air game one of the Los Angeles Dodgers-Atlanta Braves NLCS series as well as Game two on Sunday night.
The NHL heads into its first weekend of regular season action with the NHL Network's Saturday doubleheader coverage and Sunday game telecast between Dallas and Ottawa.
NBC on Saturday will head to the race track to air live coverage of the NASCAR Xfinity Series’ Andy’s Frozen Custard 335 Race from Texas as well as on Sunday for live coverage of the NASCAR Cup Autotrader EchoPark Automotive 500 race.
USA Network and NBC will offer Premier League soccer coverage on Saturday, while NBCSN offers live game coverage on Saturday and Sunday. ESPN on Sunday will feature a Major League Soccer matchup between NYCFC and the NY Red Bulls.
Week seven of the college football season features six of the top 10-ranked teams, including the new top-ranked team in Georgia, who travels to play No. 11 Kentucky in a game airing on CBS. Other games include No. 2 Iowa-Purdue (ABC), No. 3 Cincinnati-UCF (ABC), No. 4 Oklahoma-TCU (ABC), No. 5 Alabama-Mississippi State (ESPN), and No. 10 Michigan State-Indiana (FS1).
In the NFL, week six features a Sunday morning, London-based game between the Miami Dolphins and the winless Jacksonville Jaguars on CBS, followed by regional afternoon action on CBS and Fox. NBC’s Sunday Night Football game features the Seattle Seahawks against the Pittsburgh Steelers.
R. Thomas Umstead serves as senior content producer, programming for Multichannel News, Broadcasting + Cable and Next TV. During his more than 30-year career as a print and online journalist, Umstead has written articles on a variety of subjects ranging from TV technology, marketing and sports production to content distribution and development. He has provided expert commentary on television issues and trends for such TV, print, radio and streaming outlets as Fox News, CNBC, the Today show, USA Today, The New York Times and National Public Radio. Umstead has also filmed, produced and edited more than 100 original video interviews, profiles and news reports featuring key cable television executives as well as entertainers and celebrity personalities.
The smarter way to stay on top of the multichannel video marketplace. Sign up below.
Thank you for signing up to Multichannel News. You will receive a verification email shortly.
There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again.