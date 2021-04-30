What’s On This Weekend in TV Sports (May 1-2)

The prestigious Kentucky Derby and a big heavyweight pay-per-view boxing match highlight the live sports events ushering in the first weekend of May.

The first leg of horse racing’s Triple Crown takes place Saturday as NBC provides live coverage of the Kentucky Derby. This year’s race comes eight months after the 2020 Kentucky Derby race, which was moved to Sept. 5 from May 2 due to the pandemic.

Fox Sports on Saturday will tee up its first pay-per-view boxing event of the year, headlined by the Andy Ruiz Jr.-Chis Arreola heavyweight division fight. Prior to the PPV card, Fox broadcasting will televise the Erislandy Lara-Thomas LaManna middleweight boxing match.

Also on Saturday, ESPN2 will step into the Octagon with coverage of a UFC Fight Night mixed martial arts fight card, headlined by the Dominick Reyes-Jiri Prochazka light heavyweight fight.

On the soccer field, NBCSN will offer five live Premier League game telecasts across two days, while NBC will provide Saturday afternoon coverage of the Fulham-Chelsea Premier League contest. On Sunday, MLS takes the field with live game telecasts on ESPN (Inter Miami CF-Nashville SC) and FS1 (LA Galaxy at Seattle.)

CBS will deliver to golf fans live weekend coverage of the PGA Valspar Championship tournament, while auto racing fans can catch Sunday action on ESPN (Formula One’s Portuguese Grand Prix), FS1 (NASCAR Cup’s Bushy McBusch Race 400) and NBCSN (IndyCar Series’ XPEL 375).

NBC on Sunday will take to the ice for the Tampa Bay Lightning-Detroit Red Wings telecast, while ABC will hit the court to televise the NBA’s Brooklyn Nets-Milwaukee Bucks afternoon game.

ESPN’s Sunday Night Baseball telecast will feature the New York Mets visiting the Philadelphia Phillies.