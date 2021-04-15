UFC Moves Forward with July Conor McGregor-Dustin Poirier PPV Event

The UFC’s July 10 Conor McGregor-Dustin Poirier pay-per-view fight card is set for Las Vegas and expected to take place in front of a capacity crowd, according to UFC president Dana White.

The UFC 264 event -- the third fight between the two fighters -- will take place at the T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas in front of a capacity crowd of “20,000 fans,” White said in a tweet Wednesday afternoon.

Nevada Governor Steve Sisolak said Tuesday that he expects the state to be at 100 percent capacity by June 1, although the state’s mask mandate will remain in effect, according to the Las Vegas Review-Journal.

The UFC event will be the second for McGregor in 2021. The fighter -- who drew more than 4 million PPV buys for his 2017 boxing match with Floyd Mayweather -- lost to Poirier this past January. That fight generated a reported 1.2 million PPV buys domestically.