What’s On This Weekend in TV Sports (June 5-6)

The first weekend of June will feature a stellar lineup of live sports events from boxing to NBA and NHL playoff games.

Sunday will feature the return of boxer Floyd Mayweather to the pay-per-view ring in an exhibition fight against YouTube star Logan Paul. The fight will retail at a suggested price of $49.99, according to industry sources.

The second round of the NBA Playoffs will tip off on Saturday with the first game of the Milwaukee Bucks-Brooklyn Nets series on TNT. On Sunday, ABC will air the first game of the Atlanta Hawks-Philadelphia 76’ers matchup as well as game 7 of the first-round matchup between the Dallas Mavericks and the L.A. Clippers.

USA Network on Saturday will air second round coverage of the Carolina Hurricanes-Tampa Bay Lightning series while NBC airs game four of the Boston Bruins-New York Islanders series. NBCSN will offer Sunday coverage of the Winnipeg Jets-Montreal Canadiens game three matchup as well as game four of the Colorado Avalanche-Vegas Golden Knights series.

In other TV sports events, ESPN will air weekend coverage of the college softball world series as well as Sunday Night Baseball coverage of the Boston Red Sox-New York Yankees game.

CBS and Golf Channel will offer weekend coverage of the PGA Tour Memorial Tournament, while NBC will air final round coverage of the US Women’s Open.