What’s On This Weekend in TV Sports (July 17-18)

This weekend’s live TV sports event schedules starts on the basketball court as ABC televises the fifth game of the NBA Finals matchup between the Milwaukee Bucks and Phoenix Suns. The Bucks travel back to Phoenix having tied up the series at two games a piece on the strength of their All-Star player Giannis Antetokounmpo.

In other sports, NBC and the Golf network will offer final coverage of the British Open golf tournament on Saturday and Sunday, while NBC will offer the final stage of the Tour de France cycling series.

CBS on Saturday will continue its coverage of the newly formed SRX auto racing series, while NBCSN on Sunday will offer coverage of the Foxwoods Resort Casino 301 NASCAR Cup event.

On the combat sports front, ESPN on Saturday will feature a UFC Fight Night card featuring the Islam Makhachev-Thiago Moises lightweight main event bout, while Showtime will offer a Saturday night card featuring Jermell Charlo defending his junior middleweight title against Brian Castano.

ESPN’s Sunday Night Baseball telecast is scheduled to be the Boston Red Sox visiting the New York Yankees. ESPN was set to televise Thursday night's Red Sox-Yankees contest, but the game was postponed after several Yankees players tested positive for COVID-19.