What’s On This Weekend in TV Sports (July 10-11)

The weekend’s list of televised live sports events begins in the octagon Saturday night as ESPN Plus offers via pay-per-view the UFC 264 event pitting Conor McGregor against Dustin Poirier in the third match between the two mixed martial arts fighters. The second fight between the two won by Poirier this past January drew a reported 1.2 million pay-per-view buys.

In other sports, ABC on Sunday will air game three of the NBA Finals, as the Phoenix Suns travel to Milwaukee to play the Bucks, up 2-0 in the series.

ESPN on Saturday morning will televise the women's final of the Wimbledon tennis tournament, followed by the men’s final on Sunday morning.

From the links, NBC will air final round weekend coverage of the American Century Championship tournament, while CBS airs the PGA John Deere Classic on Saturday and Sunday.

On the soccer field, ESPN on Sunday will air the finals of the UEFA Euro 2020 tournament between Italy and England, while FS1 will air the CONCACAF Gold Cup match between Canada and Martinique.

ESPN on Sunday will air the MLB Draft live as baseball heads into the All-Star break next week.