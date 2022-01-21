What’s On This Weekend in TV Sports (January 22-23)

The TV sports landscape for penultimate weekend in January once again starts on the football field as the NFL launches its Divisional Playoffs round.

On Saturday, CBS will televise an afternoon AFC playoff matchup between the Cincinnati Bengals and the Tennessee Titans, while Fox will air in primetime the NFC’s San Francisco 49’ers-Green Bay Packers playoffs contest.

On Sunday, NBC will air the Los Angeles Rams-Tampa Bay Buccaneers NFC game, while CBS will telecast the Buffalo Bills-Kansas City Chiefs AFC game.

In the ring, Showtime will air a WBC featherweight title bout between champion Gary Russell Jr. and Mark Magsayo. From the octagon, ESPN Plus will distribute the UFC 270 pay-per-view event featuring the heavyweight title bout between champions Francis Ngannou and Ciryl Gane.

ESPN will continue its live Australian Open coverage beginning Saturday and Sunday morning, while the Golf Channel will offer weekend coverage of the LPGA Tournament of Champions and the PGA American Express golf tournaments.

NBC will air an afternoon Premier League game between Manchester City and Southampton, while USA Network will air Premier League games on Saturday and Sunday.

The Pro Bowlers Association and Fox Sports kick off the PBA Tour’s 2022 season on Saturday and Sunday with live, regional round coverage of the PBA Players Championship on FS1.

The men’s college basketball schedule this weekend finds several top-ranked teams in action on national TV networks. On Saturday, second-ranked Auburn will take on 12th-ranked Kentucky on CBS, while fifth-ranked Baylor will battle Oklahoma on the Big Ten Network. Other games include No. 7 Kansas-Kansas State (Big 12 Network) and No. 10 Houston-East Carolina (ESPN 2).

On Sunday, Pac-12 Network will televise third-ranked Arizona’s matchup against California, and BTN will air the game between fourth-ranked Purdue and Northwestern.