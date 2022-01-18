TV Sportsplay: PBA's Tom Clark Rolls Out Pro Bowlers Association’s Media Plans for Upcoming Season

TV Sportsplay is a new podcast from Broadcasting + Cable and Multichannel News that offers in-depth discussions with network executives and on-air personalities about the business of TV sports.

Multichannel News’ R. Thomas Umstead takes to the lanes with Pro Bowlers Association Commissioner Tom Clark to discuss the PBA’s upcoming 2022 season, which launches in collaboration with Fox Sports on January 22. Clark also talks about the sport's long and storied history on television, as well as its future media plans.