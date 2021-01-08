What’s On This Weekend In TV Sports (Jan. 8-Jan. 10)

The Buffalo Bills and quarterback Josh Allen (L) will look to defeat the Indianapolis Colts in an NFL playoff game this weekend.

The National Football League’s six post-season games kick off this weekend’s lineup of live sports programming.

The expanded first round of the NFL Playoffs will feature three games each on Saturday and Sunday. CBS will air the Jan. 9 Indianapolis Colts-Buffalo Bills game, followed by the Fox’s Los Angeles Rams-Seattle Seahawks telecast and NBC's Tampa Bay Buccaneers-Washington Team broadcast.

On Jan. 10, CBS will team with kids-targeted network Nickelodeon and streaming service Prime Video to deliver the Chicago Bears-New Orleans Saints game; ESPN and ABC will air the Baltimore Ravens-Tennessee Titans matchup, and NBC will telecast the primetime Cleveland Browns-Pittsburgh Steelers game.

Read Also: Amazon to Stream NFL Playoff Game

Several games featuring top 10-ranked college basketball teams will hit the airwaves on Saturday including second-ranked Baylor against TCU (ESPN), fourth-ranked Texas taking on 14th-ranked West Virginia (ESPN) and seventh-ranked Creighton hosting St. John’s (FS1). On Sunday The Big Ten Network will telecast live coverage of fifth-ranked Iowa hosting 16th-ranked Minnesota.

Also, the Golf Channel will offer full coverage of the PGA 2021 Tournament of Champions, from first and second round coverage Jan. 8 through final round coverage on Jan. 10.