Amazon Prime to Stream NFL Playoff Game

Amazon Prime Video Wednesday extended its streaming ties with the NFL by scoring exclusive streaming rights to a league Wild Card playoff game debuting in 2021.

As part of the deal, Amazon will stream one of two new Wild Card games that will launch in January. Amazon will stream the game live alongside linear networks CBS and Nickelodeon, the Wall Street Journal reported.

The deal extends the streaming service’s relationship with the pro football league. Amazon and Twitch currently stream 12 NFL Thursday Night Football games as part of a new three-year deal with the league reached this past April. Amazon first began to stream NFL games in 2016.

The announcement follows ESPN Deportes’ acquisition of Spanish-language rights to Super Bowl LV as part of a deal with the league and CBS, which holds the broadcast rights to the big game.

