ESPN Deportes Tackles Super Bowl LV Spanish-Language Rights

ESPN Deportes will be the Spanish-language home for Super Bowl LV, the network announced as part of a deal with the NFL and CBS.

As part of the deal, ESPN Deportes will also receive exclusive Spanish-language rights to an AFC Divisional Game and the AFC Championship Game, marking the first time the AFC Championship will air on a Spanish-language network in the U.S.

ESPN Deportes will offer its third Super Bowl telecast. The network currently offers weekly regular season Monday Night Football games in Spanish, as well as studio shows such as NFL Live.

“The Super Bowl is the biggest sporting event of the year and we are proud to once again collaborate with the NFL and CBS to serve as the exclusive Spanish-language home for the event,” said Freddy Rolon, vice president of programming and acquisitions for ESPN in a statement. “We are also excited to offer the AFC Championship in Spanish for the first time in the U.S.”

Added Amanda Herald, Vice President, Marketing Strategy, Operations & Planning for the NFL: “The NFL’s Hispanic fan base is rapidly expanding and growing more passionate every day. It is of the utmost importance to us to make NFL football accessible to Spanish-speaking fans and we are ecstatic to see this come to fruition with ESPN Deportes during the postseason.”