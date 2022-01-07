What’s On This Weekend in TV Sports (Jan. 8-9)

This weekend’s sports action on TV begins on the football field with the 18th and final week of the National Football League season. ABC and ESPN will simulcast a Saturday NFL doubleheader beginning with the Kansas City Chiefs-Denver Broncos game, followed by the Dallas Cowboys-Philadelphia Eagles contest.

On Sunday, NBC will broadcast the NFL’s final regular season game featuring the Los Angeles Chargers and the Las Vegas Raiders.

In other sports action, NBC will air weekend coverage of the U.S. Championships in figure skating as the network gears up for next month’s Winter Olympics coverage. NBC along with the Golf Channel will also offer weekend coverage of the PGA Tournament of Champions golf tournament.

In the Octagon, ESPN will televise a Saturday afternoon UFC Fight Night mixed martial arts fight card featuring a main event bout between featherweights Calvin Kattar and Giga Chikadze.

Top 10-ranked college basketball teams playing on television on Saturday include top-ranked Baylor at TCU (Big 12 Network), third-ranked Purdue against Penn State, fifth-ranked UCLA and California (Pac12 Network), sixth-ranked Kansas versus Texas Tech (ESPN2), and 10th-ranked Michigan State at Michigan (Fox). ■