What's On This Weekend in TV Sports (Feb. 6-Feb. 7)

Sunday's Super Bowl LV game overshadows a busy weekend live sports event calendar.

The game between the defending champion Kansas City Chiefs and quarterback Patrick Mahomes against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, led by six-time Super Bowl champion Tom Brady, will air live on CBS starting at 6:30 pm (ET). Last year’s Chiefs-San Francisco 49’ers Super Bowl telecast on Fox averaged 100 million viewers.

Along with CBS' broadcast TV coverage, the Super Bowl will also stream for free on the CBSSports.com and the CBS Sports app, as well as Verizon properties including Yahoo Sports and NFL digital properties. ESPN Deportes and ESPN digital platforms will offer the game in Spanish.

Beyond the big game on Sunday, Golf Channel and NBC will team to present final round coverage of the PGA’s Phoenix Open golf tournament. NBC will also hit the ice for a NHL game between the Philadelphia Flyers and the Washington Capitals, while sister sports channel NBCSN will air five Premier League soccer game throughout the day.

College basketball has a huge slate of games this weekend featuring a number of top 10 teams. Saturday afternoon games include sixth-ranked Texas battling Oklahoma State on ABC and ninth-ranked Oklahoma hosting Iowa State on ESPN2. On Sunday Fox will telecast third-ranked Villanova’s game against conference rival Georgetown and eighth-ranked Iowa’s game with Indiana.

ABC will lace up for a primetime NBA telecast featuring the Golden State Warriors and the Dallas Mavericks, while CBS airs the NFL Honors event.

Also Saturday, ESPN+ will feature a UFC Fight Night card featuring the Alistair Overeem-Alexander Volkov heavyweight main event bout.