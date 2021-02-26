What’s On This Weekend in TV Sports (Feb. 27-28)

The final weekend of February will feature a mix of boxing and mixed martial arts events as well as hoops and ice action across broadcast and cable channels.

Saturday night also features a heavy lineup of combat sports events, beginning with Fox’s primetime telecast of the Anthony Dirrell-Kyrone Davis super middleweight championship fight. The DAZN streaming service will offer Canelo Alvarez’s defense of his super middleweight championship belt against Avni Yildirim.

On the mixed martial arts front, ESPN+ will stream the UFC’s fight card from Las Vegas, featuring the Jairzinho Rozenstruik-Ciryl Gane heavyweight main event.

ABC continues its primetime Saturday night NBA telecasts with the Dallas Mavericks-Brooklyn Nets game. The network will also televise a Sunday afternoon game between the Los Angeles Clippers and Milwaukee Bucks.

On Sunday, NBC will televise the Boston Bruins-New York Rangers NHL game before moving to the greens for final round coverage of the PGA Tour’s WGC-Workday Championship at The Concession tournament.

NBCSN serves up a number of Premier League soccer and Guinness Six Nations rugby games on both Saturday and Sunday.

Several college basketball conferences -- including the America East and Big South -- are launching championship tournaments this weekend as the sport moves toward its “March Madness” NCAA tournament selection day on March 14. Meanwhile, a number of top 10 teams are in play Saturday including top-ranked Gonzaga against LMU (ESPN), second-ranked Baylor facing 17th-ranked Kansas (ESPN), third-ranked Michigan against Indiana (Fox), fifth-ranked Illinois facing 23rd-ranked Wisconsin (ESPN), seventh-ranked Oklahoma battling state rival Oklahoma St. (ABC), and 10th-ranked West Virginia meeting Kansas State (ESPN2).