DAZN Sets December Canelo Alvarez Fight

Sports streaming service DAZN will stream middleweight champion Canelo Alvarez's Dec. 19 fight against super middleweight champion Callum Smith, the company said Wednesday.

The deal comes after Alvarez earlier this month ended his multi-million dollar breach-of-contract lawsuit against his now former promotion company Golden Boy Promotions and DAZN that also effectively ended the streaming service’s 11-fight deal with the fighter signed in 2018. Sources close to DAZN said the Alvarez-Smith agreement is a one-fight deal.

The fight will be Alvarez’s first since November 2019 when he defeated light heavyweight champion Sergey Kovalev on DAZN.

The Alvarez-Smith deal is the latest in a string of big fights on tap for DAZN in December, which also includes the Dec. 5 Anthony Joshua-Kubrat Pulev fight. It also coincides with DAZN’s December international expansion to more than 200 countries.