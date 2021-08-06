What’s On This Weekend in TV Sports (Aug. 7-8)

This weekend’s lineup of live TV sports events begins in Tokyo as NBCUniversal wraps up its Summer Olympics coverage. NBCU-owned broadcast and cable channels will offer live Saturday coverage of the final events in such sports as baseball (NBCSN), women’s water polo (USA Network), wrestling (Olympic Channel), men’s volleyball (NBC), boxing (USA Network) and women’s basketball (NBC).

Early Sunday morning events include the finals of women’s volleyball (USA Network) and men's water polo (USA Network). NBC will also air live coverage of the closing ceremonies Sunday morning and repeat the telecast Sunday evening in primetime. A complete listing of weekend Olympics events can be found here.

In other sports, ESPN Plus on Saturday will offer via pay-per-view the UFC 256 mixed martial arts fight card featuring the main event heavyweight bout between Derrick Lewis and Ciryl Gane. In the boxing ring, Fox will air a Saturday primetime boxing match featuring welterweights Cody Crowley and Gabriel Maestre, and DAZN will feature a featherweight title fight between Kid Galahad and Jazza Dickens.

ESPN Saturday night will provide live coverage of the NFL Hall of Fame Enshrinement, while ESPN2 airs the Canadian Football League matchup between Ottawa and Edmonton.

CBS will air final round weekend coverage of the World Golf Championship's FedEx St. Jude Invitational golf tournament, while Golf Channel offers Saturday and Sunday coverage of the PGA’s Barracuda Championship tournament.

On Sunday, ESPN ramps up its coverage of the NBA Summer League with doubleheader coverage airing on ESPN2.

Also on Sunday, ESPN’s Sunday Night Baseball telecast moves to ABC as the broadcast network airs live the Chicago White Sox-Chicago Cubs game.

