ABC To Televise ESPN's 'Sunday Night Baseball' Game in August

ESPN will move its Aug. 8 Sunday Night Baseball game to ABC, the first time the broadcast network has aired a game from the cable sports network’s exclusive baseball franchise.

The game, pitting the Chicago White Sox against the Chicago Cubs from Wrigley Field, will feature Matt Vasgersian providing commentary for the game telecast along with analyst and World Series Champion Alex Rodriguez and reporter Buster Olney, said ESPN.

Last year ABC aired its first MLB postseason game in 25 years during the MLB Wild Card Series.

Baseball Tonight: Sunday Night Countdown will precede Sunday Night Baseball on ESPN. The game telecast will be available to stream on the ESPN App and will also be available on ESPN Radio and ESPN Deportes.