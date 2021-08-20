What's on This Weekend in TV Sports (Aug. 21-22)

This weekend’s spotlight on live sports programming starts in the boxing ring with Saturday’s Fox Sports-distributed Manny Pacquiao-Yordenis Ugas pay-per-view fight card. Pacquiao will be fighting the current welterweight champion after his original opponent, Errol Spence had to pull out of the fight earlier this month due to an eye injury.

ESPN on Saturday will offer mixed martial arts action with a UFC Fight Night card headlined by the Jared Cannonier-Kelvin Gastelum middleweight bout.

In other sports, ESPN and ABC will offer coverage of the Little League Baseball World Series on Saturday and Sunday. On the pro side, ESPN’s Sunday Night Baseball will feature the Los Angeles Angels-Cleveland Indians matchup.

On the auto race track, Fox will provide live coverage of the NHRA Lucas Oil Nationals, while on the greens CBS and Golf Channel will offer weekend coverage of the PGA Northern Trust tournament.

On the soccer field, ABC Saturday will feature a Bundesliga League matchup between Bayer 04 Leverkusen vs. Borussia Mönchengladbach, USA Network and NBC will offer Premier League action, and Fox, ESPN, and FS1 will televise Major League Soccer games. On Sunday, NBCSN will televise a Premier League soccer doubleheader.