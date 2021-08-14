What's On this Weekend in TV Sports (Aug. 14-15)

This weekend’s list of live TV sports telecasts begins on the soccer field with the launch of the 2021-22 Premier League season. On Saturday USA Network will air the Everton-Southampton match while NBC telecasts the Norwich City-Liverpool game. NBCSN will air two live Premier League soccer matches each on Saturday and Sunday.

Also, Fox on Saturday will air the La Galaxy-Minnesota Major League Soccer game as well as the Liga MX contest between Pachuca and Monterrey. On Sunday ABC airs a La Liga league match between Real Sociedad and Barcelona.

In other sports, ESPN’s Sunday Night Baseball's matchup showcases two longtime National League rivals, the Los Angeles Dodgers and the New York Mets.

Showtime will step into the boxing ring Saturday night with a bantamweight championship bout between John Riel Casimero and Guillermo Rigondeaux, while ESPN airs a super flyweight bout between champion Joshua Franco and Andrew Moloney. DAZN will also stream a fight card featuring a main event bout between welterweights Vergil Ortiz Jr. and Egidijus Kavalisauskas.

On the golf links, CBS and Golf Channel will air final round coverage of the PGA Wyndham Championship, and NBC will air Saturday semifinal and Sunday championship coverage of the US Amateur tournament.

ESPN2 and NBA TV will offer afternoon and evening coverage of NBA Summer League games on Saturday and Sunday, while ABC offers Sunday afternoon coverage of the WNBA game between Seattle and Chicago.

From the racetrack, NBC on Sunday will air live coverage of the NASCAR Cup Verizon 200 at the Brickyard race, and Fox will televise the NHRA Menards Nationals race.