What's Premiering This Week (Nov. 2-Nov. 8)
Showtime's 'Moonbase 8' comedy on tap for week
The first week of November will feature a relatively light schedule of new scripted and reality shows.
Leading the new scripted show premieres is Showtime's Moonbase 8. The series, premiering Nov. 8, stars Fred Armisen and follows several astronauts as they attempt to qualify for their first lunar mission, said the network.
On the unscripted front, WeTV on Nov. 5 premieres the seventh season of its hit series, Braxton Family Values, which continues to follow the exploits of the musical Braxton sisters.
Below are video trailers and premiere dates for several shows debuting the week of Nov. 2 to Nov. 8 on cable networks and streaming services (for some videos, viewer discretion is advised):
Nov. 4 -- The A Word (returning series) -- Sundance
Nov. 5 -- Riviera (returning series) -- Sundance Now
Nov. 5 -- Save Me Too (returning series) -- Peacock
Nov. 5 -- Two Weeks to Live (drama/comedy) -- HBO Max
Nov. 7 -- Behind Every Man (reality) -- OWN
Nov. 7 -- Earth’s Great Seasons (documentary) -- BBC America
Nov. 7 -- Gemusetto (animation) -- Adult Swim
Weekly digest of streaming and OTT industry news
Thank you for signing up to Multichannel News. You will receive a verification email shortly.
There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again.