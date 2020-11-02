What's Premiering This Week (Nov. 2-Nov. 8)

From left: Tim Heidecker as Rook, John C. Reilly as Cap and Fred Armisen as Skip in Showtime's 'Moonbase 8'

The first week of November will feature a relatively light schedule of new scripted and reality shows.

Leading the new scripted show premieres is Showtime's Moonbase 8. The series, premiering Nov. 8, stars Fred Armisen and follows several astronauts as they attempt to qualify for their first lunar mission, said the network.

On the unscripted front, WeTV on Nov. 5 premieres the seventh season of its hit series, Braxton Family Values, which continues to follow the exploits of the musical Braxton sisters.

Below are video trailers and premiere dates for several shows debuting the week of Nov. 2 to Nov. 8 on cable networks and streaming services (for some videos, viewer discretion is advised):

Nov. 4 -- The A Word (returning series) -- Sundance

Nov. 5 -- Riviera (returning series) -- Sundance Now

Nov. 5 -- Save Me Too (returning series) -- Peacock

Nov. 5 -- Two Weeks to Live (drama/comedy) -- HBO Max

Nov. 7 -- Behind Every Man (reality) -- OWN

Nov. 7 -- Earth’s Great Seasons (documentary) -- BBC America

Nov. 7 -- Gemusetto (animation) -- Adult Swim