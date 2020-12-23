What's Premiering This Week (Dec. 21-Dec. 27)

The Christmas week will see the premiere of high-profile motion pictures Soul and Wonder Woman 1984 and Soul on streaming services in an otherwise light lineup of show debuts.

Disney Plus on Dec. 25 will premiere the animated movie Soul, which was initially set to debut June 19 in theaters, but was theatrical release but was moved to Disney Plus as theaters shut down earlier this year due to the pandemic. The movie stars Jamie Foxx, Tina Fey and Phylicia Rashad.

Also debuting on Christmas Day is HBO Max’s Wonder Woman 1984, in which Gal Gadot reprises her role as the DC Comics superhero from the 2017 Wonder Woman theatrical film.

Below are video trailers and premiere dates for several shows debuting the week of Dec. 21 to Dec. 27 on cable networks and streaming services (for some videos, viewer discretion is advised):

Dec. 23 -- Sylvie’s Love (movie) -- Prime Video

Dec. 23 -- The Midnight Sky (movie) -- Netflix

Dec. 25 -- Bridgerton (drama) -- Netflix

Dec. 26 -- Letterkenny (returning series) -- Hulu