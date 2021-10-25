What’ s Premiering This Week (Oct. 25-Oct. 31)
‘Paranormal Activity’ movie; ‘Star Trek: Prodigy’ series drive Halloween Week show debuts
Cable and streaming services will look to scare up viewers during the week leading up to Halloween with several new original horror and sci-fi movies and shows.
Paramount Plus on Oct. 29 will debut a new horror film, Paranormal Activity: Next Of Kin -- the seventh installment in the popular Paranormal Activity movie franchise.
On the sci-fi side, Paramount Plus on Oct. 28 debuts its youth-targeted, animated Star Trek:Prodigy series, the latest project from the storied franchise.
Below are video trailers and premiere dates for several shows debuting the week of Oct. 25-Oct. 31 on cable networks and streaming services (for some videos, viewer discretion is advised):
Oct. 26 -- The Last O.G. (returning series) -- TBS
Oct. 27 -- Hypnotic (psychological horror film) -- Netflix
Oct. 28 -- Hitmen (returning series) -- Peacock
Oct. 28 -- Love Life (returning series) -- HBO Max
Oct. 28 -- Selena + Chef (returning series) -- HBO Max
Oct. 29 -- Army Of Thieves (movie) -- Netflix
Oct. 29 -- Colin In Black & White (drama) -- Netflix
Oct. 29 -- Fairfax (animation) -- Prime Video
Oct. 29 -- Swagger (sports drama) -- Apple TV Plus
Oct. 31 -- Doctor Who (returning series) -- BBC America
The smarter way to stay on top of the multichannel video marketplace. Sign up below.
Thank you for signing up to Multichannel News. You will receive a verification email shortly.
There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again.