What’ s Premiering This Week (Oct. 25-Oct. 31)

Cable and streaming services will look to scare up viewers during the week leading up to Halloween with several new original horror and sci-fi movies and shows.

Paramount Plus on Oct. 29 will debut a new horror film, Paranormal Activity: Next Of Kin -- the seventh installment in the popular Paranormal Activity movie franchise.

On the sci-fi side, Paramount Plus on Oct. 28 debuts its youth-targeted, animated Star Trek:Prodigy series, the latest project from the storied franchise.

Below are video trailers and premiere dates for several shows debuting the week of Oct. 25-Oct. 31 on cable networks and streaming services (for some videos, viewer discretion is advised):

Oct. 26 -- The Last O.G. (returning series) -- TBS

Oct. 27 -- Hypnotic (psychological horror film) -- Netflix

Oct. 28 -- Hitmen (returning series) -- Peacock

Oct. 28 -- Love Life (returning series) -- HBO Max

Oct. 28 -- Selena + Chef (returning series) -- HBO Max

Oct. 29 -- Army Of Thieves (movie) -- Netflix

Oct. 29 -- Colin In Black & White (drama) -- Netflix

Oct. 29 -- Fairfax (animation) -- Prime Video

Oct. 29 -- Swagger (sports drama) -- Apple TV Plus

Oct. 31 -- Doctor Who (returning series) -- BBC America