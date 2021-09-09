‘The Last O.G.’ Returns to TBS in October

TBS will debut a new season of its comedy series The Last O.G. on Oct. 26, the network said Thursday.

Series star Tracy Morgan will return for the fourth season of the comedy series, joining Ryan Gaul, Taylor Mosby, Dante Hoagland, Anna Maria Horsford and Da’Vine Joy Randolph. Also, Janet Hubert (The Fresh Prince of Bel-Air), Malik Yoba (First Wives Club), Wood Harris (The Wire) and Gary Dourdan (CSI: Crime Scene Investigation) will serve as guest stars, according to TBS.

Season three of The Last O.G. reached 20 million viewers across TBS’ linear and digital platforms, according to the network.

The 10-episode fourth season of the series, executive produced by Morgan, Jordan Peele, Owen Smith, Eric and Kim Tannenbaum, Joel Zadak, Mike Mariano and Steve Ast, will debut with back-to-back episodes, with an additional eight episodes to air weekly.

