WGN Streams News on iPhone

As of this morning, WGN Chicago viewers have another platform for watching WGN news: their iPhones. When viewers click on the wgntv.com home page via their iPhone handhelds, they can now click a link that allows them to watch live streams of WGN's morning (6-9 a.m.), midday (11 a.m.-1 p.m.) and evening (5-6 p.m.) news.

WGN is a Tribune-owned CW affiliate.

"As viewers become increasingly mobile in their needs and viewing habits, the ability to allow viewers to watch our newscasts live on their iPhones is a huge first step," said WGN News Director Greg Caputo. "WGN is committed to reaching our viewers on-air, online and on-the-go."