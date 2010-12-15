WGAW Wants 25% Indie Carve-Out Of Comcast/NBCU

Members of the Writers Guild of America West met

with FCC Commissioner Michael Copps Tuesday to pitch him on a set-aside

for independent programming in the Comcast/NBCU merger.

Comcast has already made commitments to

independent programming and channels as a voluntary condition on the deal, but

the guild wants a 25% set-aside for independently produced, first-run

programming on all broadcast and cable networks, with a carve-out from that

carve-out for news, sports and reality shows.

"To ensure independent and diverse

viewpoints, the WGAW urges the Commission to require that 25% of first-run programming

on all broadcast and cable channels owned, operated or controlled by the Merged

Entity be filled with programs acquired from an independent

producer," they told the commissioner, according to an ex parte filing.

By independent, the Guild means "a studio or

production entity that is neither owned nor affiliated with any broadcast

or cable network or MVPD provider."

That is the same 25% carve out unions and indies

have for years pushed the FCC to adopt as part of new media ownership

rules. That push stems from the commission's dropping of the financial interest

and syndication rules that prevented networks from owning

a piece of the domestic syndication of their first-run programming.

They also sent a copy of their proposal to the

other Democratic commissioner, Mignon Clyburn, as well as the FCC's transaction

team.

The chairman has not yet circulated a draft of a

decision, but could do so as early as the next two weeks for a decision widely

believed now to be made in January at the earliest.

The Independent Film & Television Alliance

(IFTA), which struck the agreement with Comcast last summer

that includes more pitch meetings, development funding and consideration of

independent miniseries and movies of the week. At the time, IFTA said the

agreement "represents forward thinking and a resolve to mitigate any

impact of this Transaction and may be a model for arrangements with other major

media conglomerates."

Just last week, IFTA representatives reviewed

the terms of the deal with FCC bureau staffers and suggested that

a separate proceeding was the proper venue for addressing the broader

issue of access to distribution platforms.

FCC Chairman Julius Genachowski has said the commission should

focus on transaction-specific harms and remedies and not try to regulate

by condition.