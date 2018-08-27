WGAW, Others Ask FCC to Deny T-Mobile-Sprint Merger
Public Knowledge, Writers Guild of America West and others have joined to ask the FCC to deny the proposed T-Mobile-Sprint merger.
Petitions to deny the deal were due today (Aug. 27), with oppositions to those due Sept. 17, and replies due Oct. 9.
Related: FCC Seeks Comment on Sprint-T-Mobile
While the companies say the combo would create a more powerful competitor to AT&T and Verizon, the groups say it would reduce the number of national carriers from four to three, a "drastic reduction" they said would likely harm competition and raise prices to consumers.
Related: T-Mobile Seeks OK of 100% Foreign Ownership
“By nearly any measure, today’s wireless marketplace is already excessively consolidated," said Public Knowledge. "However, for the past several years, aggressive competition by T-Mobile and Sprint has provided numerous benefits to consumers, such as the reintroduction of unlimited data plans, lower prices, the elimination of two-year contracts, early upgrades, and free international data roaming. Without independent T-Mobile and Sprint challenging Verizon Wireless and AT&T, and each other, consumers are unlikely to continue to reap the benefits they have accrued from four-firm competition."
Also joining in the petition to deny were Common Cause, Consumers Union and New America's Open Technology Institute.
The television industry's top news stories, analysis and blogs of the day.