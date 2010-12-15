WGAE Urges Members To Push President For 'True' Network Neutrality

The Writers Guild of America East is urging

members to e-mail the administration to ask them to support "real"

network neutrality.

Tuesday marked the beginning of the sunshine

period before the FCC's planned Dec. 21 vote on net network neutrality rules,

which means the end of the comment period on the item. WGAE urged members

last week to e-mail the commission and says hundreds did.

So, WGAE President Michael Winship

Wednesday asked members to turn their attention to the White House and send the

president an e-mail

asking him to support network neutrality, which was one of his campaign planks.

By network neutrality, WGAE means not

permitting paid prioritization and applying the regs to wireless as well

as wired broadband. The draft order of the compromise proposal circulated by

the chairman does not explicitly ban so-called specialized services that

could get pay-for priority, according to sources who have seen the original

draft, or apply most of them to wireless broadband.

"If these principles are compromised the

result will irrevocably harm the future of the internet and the public

interest," says a sample e-mail that member can sign on to.

At press time, commissioners were still vetting

the draft, which could be recirculated if there are at least three

commissioners in support of any particular edit. Commissioner Michael Copps,

who has concerns about paid prioritization, wireless broadband and whether the

FCC can justify a Title I defense of the new rules in court, has indicated that

some of the language in the initial draft would need changing.

Some industry players, who reluctantly agreed to the compromise deal,

have warned they could take it to court if the language changes too much. That

would include the wireless industry lobby if more regs are applied to their

mobile broadband service beyond the transparency and no-web site-blocking

provisions in the draft.