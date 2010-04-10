WGAE, ABC Strike Tentative Agreement

The Writers Guild of America East and ABC have struck a tentative agreement on a new, three-year contract for about 250 news writers, editors, artists, researchers and desk and production assistants at national and station TV and radio operations in New York and Washington.

Under terms of the deal, according to the union, there will be a 2% wage increase per year for each year, with the first bump effective April 12. WABC-TV writers will get increased severence and a training stipend for any laid off due to ABC's change in the seniority ranking.

WGAE says it agreed to ABC's request for more flexibility in assignments but got better job security for those affected.

The members must still vote to ratify the contract. "I urge our ABC members to vote in favor of this tentative agreement," said WGAE President Michael Winship.